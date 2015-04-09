(Corrects denoms (k) from 100-1 to 1)
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.067
Yield 1.099 pct
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 95.6bp
over the 0.5 pct 2025 DBR
Payment Date April 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Danske, Goldman Sachs
International & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Amsterdam N.V
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1218821756
