Apr 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranhce deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower BMW US Capital LLC
(BMW US Capital)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 20, 2018
Coupon 3-month euribor + 20 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 20 basis points
ISIN DE000A1ZZ002
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 20, 2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.483
Reoffer yield 0.701 pct
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 75.3 bps
Over the 2 pct January 2022,DBR
ISIN DE000A1ZZ010
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 20, 2027
Coupon 1 pct
Reoffer price 98.660
Reoffer yield 1.12 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 96.6 bps
Over the 0.5 pct March 2025,DBR
ISIN DE000A1ZZ028
* * * *
Common terms
Guarantor BMW AG
Payment Date April 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A2 (positive) (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
