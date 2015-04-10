Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 10 Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA :
* Said on Thursday that the company's chairman of the management board, Krzysztof Urbanowicz, resigned
* Jacek Papaj has been appointed as a new chairman of the management board
* The company's supervisory board agrees that Jacek Papaj can form a part of management of other units within the company's capital group
* Krzysztof Morawski replaces Jacek Papaj as the company's chairman of the supervisory board Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order