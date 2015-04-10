Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 10 Atende SA :
* Said on Thursday that it resolved to recommend a FY 2014 dividend of 0.15 zloty per share what amounts to 5.5 million zlotys ($1.5 million) in total
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7739 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order