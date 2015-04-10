April 10 Pilab SA :

* Said on Thursday that following the company's capital increase, Krystian Piecko, member of the management board, has his stake in the company reduced to 36.12 pct from 40.57 pct

* The number of shares owned by Piecko has not changed and amounts to 725,000

