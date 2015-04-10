April 10 Pilab SA :

* Said on Thursday that the company resolved to increase capital by no more than up to 253,550 zlotys ($67,200) via a share issue of no more than 528,500 series H and I shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty each

* Its current shareholders will be excluded from taking part in the share issue

* Proceeds from the share issue to be used for the company's operations in the United States

($1 = 3.7744 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)