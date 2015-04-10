BRIEF-Transcanada receives presidential permit for Keystone XL
* U.s. Department of state has signed and issued a presidential permit to construct Keystone XL pipeline.
April 10 Teixeira Duarte SA :
* Said on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções SA holds 49 pct of SATU Oeiras - Sistema Automático de Transporte Urbano EM SA, which is under dissolution process
* Due to that the company clarifies that, by the end of 2013, Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções had already included losses of 39.6 million euros ($42 million) in its accounts
* In Q3 2014 reported additional 1.3 million euros and in Q4 2014 another 1.5 million euros in loses, related to the outlined participation
* Once SATU system is closed the subsidiary will cease to have any costs related to it Source text: bit.ly/1Gw2ehB
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.s. Department of state has signed and issued a presidential permit to construct Keystone XL pipeline.
* Responds that group is confident that it can restructure its existing commitments and continue as a going concern