BRIEF-Pyrolyx announces cash capital increase
* Management board announces cash capital increase with indirect preemptive rights totaling up to 1,597,238 new shares
April 10 Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA :
* Said on Thursday the board agreed on share capital increase via conversion of credits for a nominal amount of 11 million euros ($11.7 million) and an issue premium of 113.4 million euros through issuance of 731.5 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of 0.015 euro each
* The board agreed on share capital increase via conversion of credits against the bankruptcy estate for a nominal amount of 369,449 euros and an issue premium of 738,898 euros through issuance of 24.6 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of 0.015 euro each
* As a result of the operations, Nyesa's share capital amounts to 14.3 million euros with 954.5 million shares at a nominal value of 0.015 euro each
($1 = 0.9378 euros)
BRUSSELS, March 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: