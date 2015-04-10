April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 17, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.72

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, Over the 19.7bp

Over the T7

Payment Date April 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1218982251

