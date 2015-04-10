April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 17, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.72
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, Over the 19.7bp
Over the T7
Payment Date April 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1218982251
