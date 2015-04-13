April 13 Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Saturday in consortium with MGGP SA signed a contract for delivery of geographic information system to Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne SA

* Remuneration for contract is 13.4 million zlotys ($3.5 million) gross

* Consortium is led by MGGP SA with company's participation of around 30 percent

($1 = 3.7934 zlotys)