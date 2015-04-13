April 13Pierrel SpA :

* Said on Friday that the rights issue decided on March 18 was concluded for 4,916,279 newly issued ordinary shares of the Company

* In the period 23 March 2015 to 10 April 3,984,941 newly issued ordinary shares of Pierrel were subscribed in total, being 81.06 percent of the rights issue

* Total value of subscription is 2,789,458.70 euros($2.95 million)

* Fin Posillipo S.p.A. subscribed for 36.5 percent of the overall share offering, Bootes S.r.l. subscribed of 5.7 percent of newly issued shares and Berger Trust S.r.l. for 2.0 percent of new shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)