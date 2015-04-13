Apr 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 20,2020
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.941
Reoffer yield 0.637 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 76.6 bps
Over the 0 pct April 2020,OBL
Payment Date April 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) BofAML , CACIB & DZ BANK
Ratings A1(Moody's), A (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1219428957
