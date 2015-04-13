Apr 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Grand City Properties S.A., Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
(Grand City )
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date April 17,2025
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 96.761
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 17,2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English law
ISIN XS1220083551
