April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower FCA Capital Ireland
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2017
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 90 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 90 basis points
ISIN XS1220057043
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.7270
Spread 122 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
ISIN XS1220057472
****
Common Terms
Payment Date April 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, CA-CIB, CITI, JPM & UNI
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P) &
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
