UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
April 14 New World Resources Plc :
* Says Q1 production of coking and thermal coal reached 1.778 million tonnes
* Says Q1 coking coal sales reached 999 kt, average realised price 90 EUR/tonne Further company coverage:
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.