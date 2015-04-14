April 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 26, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 113.299
Yield 0.232 pct
Spread Minus 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, DZ BANK, Helaba, HSBC, RBS, Societe
Generale CIB and UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1219742233
ISIN XS0946693834
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)