Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RWE Aktiengesellschaft

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date April 21, 2075

Coupon 2.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.382

Reoffer yield 2.875 pct

Spread 264.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 301 bps

Over the September 2020,DBR

ISIN XS1219498141

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date April 21, 2075

Coupon 3.500 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 299.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 335.9 bps

Over the February 2025 DBR

ISIN XS1219499032

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 21,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays (B&D)& Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa1(stable (Moody's) & BBB+ (negative)(S&P)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German law

