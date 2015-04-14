BRIEF-Majuperak Holdings says appoints Encik Rustam Apandi Bin Jamaludin as managing director
* Majuperak holdings bhd- encik rustam apandi bin jamaludin has been appointed as the managing director
Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
(BayernLB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 23,2018
Coupon 1.250 pct
Issue price 99.6570
Reoffer price 99.6570
Reoffer yield 1.363 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Payment Date April 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) BLB, CITI & CS
Ratings Aaa(Moody's) & AAA(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1220883596
HONG KONG, March 28 Aviva Plc is exploring a sale of its Friends Provident International unit, which offers life assurance and investment products, in a deal that could raise between $500 million and $700 million, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.