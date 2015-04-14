April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Petroleos Mexicanos
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 21, 2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.320
Yield 1.980 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
ISIN XS1172947902
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date April 21, 2027
Coupon 2.750 pct
Reoffer price 99.016
Yield 2.848 pct
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
ISIN XS1172951508
****
Common Terms
Payment Date April 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP PARIBAS, DB & Santander
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P) &
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
