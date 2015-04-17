BRIEF-Euronext reiterates interest in LCH clearing business
* Has noted EU antitrust regulators' decision to block LSE/Deutsche Boerse deal
LONDON, April 17 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has fined CWT Commodities 100,000 pounds ($149,310) for violations of so-called "Chinese Wall" restrictions in its warehousing policy.
CWT failed to identify two companies in its corporate group which were trading companies and failed to put effective information barriers in place, the LME said on Friday in a members' notice.
"The LME uncovered no evidence to suggest that the conduct was deliberate, and no evidence to suggest that confidential information was passed between CWT and the trading companies in its group," it added. ($1 = 0.6697 pounds) (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Banking Federation wants European Union and British negotiators to provide clarity on the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, after London triggered the process on Wednesday, so that banks can continue to finance the economy.