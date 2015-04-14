ROME, April 14 Italy's Antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into whether Italy bourse operator Borsa Italiana had given preferential access to its data to financial information company Blt Market Services.

A statement said the investigation was opened after a complaint by a rival financial information provider, eClass. Blt Market Services is a part of London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia.

The investigation is expected to be concluded by the end of May. (Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by David Evans)