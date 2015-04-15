April 15Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA :

* Announced on Tuesday results of its exchange offer for 2017 notes and 2019 notes as disclosed on April 8

* The 2017 and 2019 notes to be exchanged into new senior notes with an annual fixed rate coupon of 2.65 percent and maturity in 2022

* Received offers for overall principal amount of 2017 notes equal to 136.9 million euros ($145.70 million)

* Received offers for an overall principal amount of 2019 notes equal to 25.1 million euros

* Says it may issue, in the context of the Exchange Offer, an overall principal amount of New Notes equal to 162 million euros

* Settlement of Exchange Offer is expected on April 21

