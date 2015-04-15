BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
April 15 Latvijas Juras Medicinas :
* Reported on Tuesday that Management Board recommends to approve FY 2015 investments of 450,000 euros ($478,935)
* Expects FY 2015 income of 5.52 million euros
* Expects FY 2015 expenses of 5.51 million euros
* Expects FY 2015 profit before tax of 16,550 euros
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.