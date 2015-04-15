** Virgin Money falls as much as 5.6 pct, one of the worst performers on the FTSE 250

** Funds managed by US billionaire Wilbur Ross and Stanhope Investments are selling up to 45 mln shares in the UK lender, representing around 10.2 pct of the firm's issued share capital

** Ross currently owns a 33.5 percent stake of Virgin Money, worth around 625 million pounds