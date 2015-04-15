Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
** Asia Resource Minerals Plc's (ARMS) stock shoots up 88 pct, after the Indonesia-focused coal miner emerges as the subject of a possible 210 mln stg ($310.36 mln) bid from a vehicle funded by tycoon Eka Tjipta Widjaja's Sinarmas Group
** Asia Coal Ventures, a vehicle managed by hedge fund ASML which is already a shareholder in ARMS and whose funds are being provided by Indonesia's Sinarmas, is considering making a possible cash offer for ARMS, it said in a post market statement
** The stock, which has been hit by executive battles and tumbling coal prices, hits a high of 28.26 pence; still trading significant below the 41 pence per share potential offer
** Offer at a premium of 173 pct to Tuesday's closing share price
** The stock has lost nearly three-quarters of its value over the past year
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.