Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 26, 2023
Coupon 0.20 pct
Issue price 99.92
Yield 0.212 pct
Payment Date April 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000HLB1ZP8
