April 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SPCM SA
Issue Amount 550 million euro
Maturity Date June 15, 2023
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date April 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CA-CIB & SG
Ratings BB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1221105759
