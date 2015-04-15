April 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & Company WFC Corp

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date April 22, 2022

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.409

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT, equivalent to 93 basis points

Over 4.0 pct 2022

Payment Date April 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank & Wells Fargo Securities

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1221677476

