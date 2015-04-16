April 16 Inside Secure SA :

* Reported on Wednesday the arrangement of an equity line of financing with Kepler Cheuvreux

* Kepler Cheuvreux has undertaken to subscribe for new shares, over a period of two years, up to a maximum allocation of 3,400,000 shares (or 9.9 pct of the existing share capital)

* Inside Secure will issue new shares at a 6 pct discount over the last three trading days preceding each issue

