April 16 Elisa Oyj :

* Q1 revenue 381 million euros ($407 million) vs 382 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 129 million euros versus 126 million euros year ago

* Q1 profit before tax 71 million euros versus 64 million euros year ago

* Full-year revenue is estimated to be at same level as in 2014

* Full-year EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, is anticipated to be at same level as in 2014

($1 = 0.9362 euros)