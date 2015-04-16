Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
April 16 Equitier SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported March 2015 unconsolidated revenue of 123,200 zlotys ($32,703) versus 0 zlotys a year ago
* Said Q1 unconsolidated revenue of 739,023 zlotys versus 0 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7672 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update