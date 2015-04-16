Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 16 Makolab SA :
* Said on Wednesday that preliminary Q1 revenue is 4.9 million zlotys ($1.3 million) , up 22 percent versus 4 million zlotys forecasted in Q4 report
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7639 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order