April 16 PCZ SA :
* Said on Wednesday that RSV Sp. z o.o. (RSV) decreases its
stake in the company to 42.28 percent from 96.77 percent via
sale of 10 million series C shares and 9.75 million series D
shares
* Shares were transferred as contribution-in kind to seven
companies in exchange for their stakes
* The company's shares were acquired by: Polskie Centrum
Zdrowia Instytut Medyczny, Polskie Centrum Zdrwia Sroda Slaska,
Polskie Centrum Zdrowia Gora Slaska, PCZ Polskie Uzdrowisko
Cieplowody Przerzeczyn Zdroj, PCZ Polskie Pogotowie Ratunkowe,
Polska Centrala Zaopatrzenia CeFarMed and PHM Sp. z o.o. (PHM)
* RSV is 99.99 percent-owned by chairman of the management
board of PCZ SA, Romuald Sciborski and PHM is in 99.99 percent
owned by RSV
* After transaction with RSV, on March 31, PHM stake in PCZ
raises to 48.27 percent (52.79 percent of voting rights) from
0.68 percent
* On April 2 PHM transferred to Polskie Centrum Zdrowia
Instytut Medyczny, Polskie Centrum Zdrowia Gora Slaska and
Polska Centrala Zaopatrzenia CeFarMed shares of PCZ and lowered
its stake in company to 44.14 percent (16 million shares)
* Additionally RSV passes to PCZ all its rights on
companies: Polskie Centrum Zdrowia Instytut Medyczny, Polskie
Centrum Zdrowia Sroda Slaska, Polskie Centrum Zdrowia Gora
Slaska, PCZ Polskie Uzdrowisko Cieplowody Przerzeczyn Zdroj, PCZ
Polskie Pogotowie Ratunkowe and Polska Centrala Zaopatrzenia
CeFarMed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)