April 16 PCZ SA :

* Said on Wednesday that RSV Sp. z o.o. (RSV) decreases its stake in the company to 42.28 percent from 96.77 percent via sale of 10 million series C shares and 9.75 million series D shares

* Shares were transferred as contribution-in kind to seven companies in exchange for their stakes

* The company's shares were acquired by: Polskie Centrum Zdrowia Instytut Medyczny, Polskie Centrum Zdrwia Sroda Slaska, Polskie Centrum Zdrowia Gora Slaska, PCZ Polskie Uzdrowisko Cieplowody Przerzeczyn Zdroj, PCZ Polskie Pogotowie Ratunkowe, Polska Centrala Zaopatrzenia CeFarMed and PHM Sp. z o.o. (PHM)

* RSV is 99.99 percent-owned by chairman of the management board of PCZ SA, Romuald Sciborski and PHM is in 99.99 percent owned by RSV

* After transaction with RSV, on March 31, PHM stake in PCZ raises to 48.27 percent (52.79 percent of voting rights) from 0.68 percent

* On April 2 PHM transferred to Polskie Centrum Zdrowia Instytut Medyczny, Polskie Centrum Zdrowia Gora Slaska and Polska Centrala Zaopatrzenia CeFarMed shares of PCZ and lowered its stake in company to 44.14 percent (16 million shares)

* Additionally RSV passes to PCZ all its rights on companies: Polskie Centrum Zdrowia Instytut Medyczny, Polskie Centrum Zdrowia Sroda Slaska, Polskie Centrum Zdrowia Gora Slaska, PCZ Polskie Uzdrowisko Cieplowody Przerzeczyn Zdroj, PCZ Polskie Pogotowie Ratunkowe and Polska Centrala Zaopatrzenia CeFarMed

