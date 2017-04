April 16 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :

* Reported on Wednesday that the European Investment Bank (EIB) had lent it 200 million euros ($213 million) to finance small and mid-cap companies in Portugal

* The maximum amount of the EIB financing is of 25 million euros for small and medium-sized enterprises and of 50 million euros for mid-cap companies

Source text: bit.ly/1HwzlBk

($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)