Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KFW

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 23,2030

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.724

Reoffer yield 0.394 pct

Spread Minus 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date April 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank & JPM(B&D)

Ratings Aaa (stable)(Moody's), AAA (stable)(S&P) &

AAA (stable)(Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A11QTF7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)