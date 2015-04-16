Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower EDP Finance B.V.

(EDP Finance)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 22,2025

Coupon 2.00 pct

Issue price 99.919

Reoffer price 99.919

Reoffer yield 2.009 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 192.1 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025,DBR

Payment Date April 22,2015

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BPI & CaixaBI

Ratings Baa3 (stable) (Moody's), BB+ (positive) (S&P) &

BBB- (stable)(Fitch)

Listing Irish stock exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1222590488

