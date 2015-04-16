Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Achmea Bank NV

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.147

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Natixis, SG CIB & Unicredit

Ratings A (S&P) & A- Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1222422856

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)