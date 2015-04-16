April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower D. Carnegie & Co. AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date April 23, 2018

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 375 basis points

Spread 3 month Stibor + 375 basis points

Payment Date April 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Nasdaq Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

ISIN SE0006964557

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)