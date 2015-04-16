Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
(Intesa Sanpaolo)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 23,2025
Coupon 2.855 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 2.855 pct
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 276.7 bps
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR
Payment Date April 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI(B&D), Barclays & BofA Merrill Lynch
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law - subordination provisions
are governed by Italian law
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1222597905
