April 17ESI Group SA :

* Reported on Thursday, FY attributable net profit of 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million) versus 2.4 million euros a year ago

* Due to the quality of the business indicators in the first months of 2015, ESI Group expects to increase its business volume and to achieve profitable growth this new fiscal year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)