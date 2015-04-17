April 17Beta Systems Software AG :

* Said on Thursday decided to reduce share capital of 25,789,029.50 euros ($27.78 million) by 5,976,268.50 euros to 19,812,761.00 euros

* Said it had additionally approved increase of share capital

* Said reduced share capital to be increased from 19,812,761.00 euros by up to 6,604,253.00 euros to up to 26,417,014.00 euros through issue of 6,604,253 new shares, at 1.00 euro per share, against cash contributions

* Said AGM approved spin-off of two divisions DCI and IAM

* Said Beta Systems Software holds 100 percent of shares in two companies

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)