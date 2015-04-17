UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Industrial'na molochna kompaniia ZAT (Industrial Milk Company) :
* Says it reported FY 2014 revenue of $138.3 million versus $114.8 million a year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit of $45.8 million versus $37.7 million a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of $46.5 million versus a profit of $26.1 million a year ago
* FY 2014 normalized EBITDA of $57.4 million versus $49.5 million a year ago
* Expects EBITDA of $109 million by 2019
* In accordance with its strategy of development plans to increase a farming land bank up to 285,000 ha during next 7 years by 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.