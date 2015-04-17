April 17 Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :

* Reported on Thursday it signed a preliminary agreement with Grafiche Mazzucchelli SpA to sell its entire 5 percent stake in Guido Veneziani Editore SpA (GVE)

* The agreement provides that Grafiche Mazzucchelli will acquire the stake in GVE for a total value of 1.2 million euros ($1.29 million)

* The contract provides as well a price adjustment clause in favor of the company equal to 50 pct the greater value that would express the participation due to future possible extraordinary operations carried out by GVE

