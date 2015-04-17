BRIEF-Innoviva board sends letter to shareholders
* Innoviva board sends letter to shareholders; board recommends Innoviva shareholders "support company's strategy and board"
April 17 Hansa Medical AB :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 net sales of 3.8 million Swedish crowns versus 1.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 10.7 million versus loss 5.9 million crowns year ago
* Said operating result had been negatively impacted by increased activity level together with continued expansion of the organization, as well as cost for the planned listing on Nasdaq OMX and transition to IFRS
* Said number of candidates will be optimised in 2015 in order to select a lead candidate and start preclinical development in 2016
* PRELIMINARY DATA FROM THE COMPLETED PRECLINICAL LONG-TERM STUDY WITH AN ANIMAL MODEL CLEARLY ESTABLISH THE STRONG PROTECTIVE EFFECT AGAINST RENAL DAMAGE OF THE ACTIVE SUBSTANCE IN THE CANDIDATE DRUG ROSGARD IN CONNECTION WITH RADIATION THERAPY