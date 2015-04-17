BRIEF-Saudi British Bank to establish sukuk program of upto $2 bln
* Announces its intention to establish sukuk program and to issue sukuk thereunder inside or outside Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
April 17 (Reuters) -
* UnipolSai says has sold its whole 4.565 percent stake in Sorin
* UnipolSai says has sold Sorin stake for 61.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)
* Announces its intention to establish sukuk program and to issue sukuk thereunder inside or outside Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
* They should recognise each other's oversight regimes - lobby