April 17 Cyfrowe Centrum Serwisowe SA :

* Said on Thursday that its management proposes FY 2014 dividend payment of 1,430,190 zlotys ($382,690) in total or 0.09 zloty per share

* Remaining amount from FY 2014 net profit of 2,075,922 zlotys after dividend payment will be allocated to capital reserve Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7372 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)