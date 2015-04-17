BRIEF-Saudi British Bank to establish sukuk program of upto $2 bln
* Announces its intention to establish sukuk program and to issue sukuk thereunder inside or outside Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
April 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that it decided to reprimand Setanta SA and oblige it to sign an agreement with an authorized advisor for at least 1 year
