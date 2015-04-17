BRIEF-Tabuk Cement signs agreement to restructure outstanding loan from Bank Albilad
* Says signs agreement to restructure outstanding loan from Bank Albilad
April 17 The chairman of banking foundation Fondazione Cariplo, a key investor in Intesa Sanpaolo, tells reporters:
* Cariplo foundation not interested in investing in other banks Further company coverage: (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)
* Says signs agreement to restructure outstanding loan from Bank Albilad
* Preston Hollow Capital - announces $115 million financing transaction for Irving Convention Center Hotel Source text for Eikon: