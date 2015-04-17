Apr 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Transport for London

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date April 24,2025

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.638

Reoffer yield 2.166 pct

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date April 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BofAML & DB (B&D)

Ratings Aa2 (Stable)(Moody's)

Listing London Listing

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1222743061

