April 17 Grupo Media Capital SGPS SA :

* Says that Q1-2015 net profit up 218 percent to 2.28 million euros ($2.46 million)

* Q1 operational revenues down 5 percent to 37.94 million euros

* Q1 EBITDA up 5 percent to 5.52 million euros

* Q1 Advertising revenue up 1 percent to 23.73 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1CWpyOg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9280 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)